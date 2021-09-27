MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Three Yellowstone National Park wolves were killed by Montana hunters during the first week of the state's wolf hunting season, YNP wolf biologists report.
The park’s Junction Butte Pack, which is the most viewed wolf pack in the world, lost three of its 27 wolves. The death of two female pups and one female yearling was confirmed by multiple overflights conducted by the park.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) also confirms the three wolves were killed outside of Yellowstone in the general vicinity of where the Junction Butte Pack was traveling in mid-September.
YNP wolves in the northern range spend an estimated 5% of the time outside the park, usually in late fall. For over a decade, Montana limited the number of wolves taken from Montana wolf management units 313 (Gardiner) and 316 (Cooke City), which are immediately adjacent to the park’s northern boundary.
In Montana, 98% of wolves are outside units 313 and 316. Recent state changes to hunting and trapping have lifted restrictions within these units making YNP’s wolf population in the northern range extremely vulnerable.
The state also authorized baiting from private property. Over 33% of the boundary Yellowstone shares with Montana is within one mile of private property where baiting is now permissible.
“Yellowstone plays a vital role in Montana’s wildlife conservation efforts and its economy. These wolves are part of our balanced ecosystem here and represent one of the special parts of the park that draw visitors from around the globe,” YNP Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “We will continue to work with the state of Montana to make the case for reinstating quotas that would protect the core wolf population in Yellowstone as well as Montana’s direct economic interests derived from the hundreds of millions spent by park visitors each year.”
A good portion of visitor spending within communities 50 miles from the park is spent on those who come to watch wolves and support Montana businesses in gateway communities.
The Junction Butte Pack formed in 2012 in the northern section of YNP. According to a release, they are the most observed pack in the park because they den within view of the Northeast Entrance Road and the road to Slough Creek Campground, providing thousands of visitor’s daily views. In 2021 the pack had eight pups.