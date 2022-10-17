HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Farmers Union hosted the Congressional Townhall Debate, inviting all candidates from both district one and two.

The four candidates in attendance were democrat Monica Tranel and libertarian John Lamb from district one, as well as democrat Penny Ronning and Independent Gary Buchanan from district two.

The candidates responded to questions surrounding land use, meat market economies and protecting small businesses, providing their thoughts and solutions to the topics.

The general election will take place on November 8th, with ballots already being sent out as of October 14th.