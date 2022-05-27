ST. REGIS, Mont. - Whether it's stopping for gas or a huckleberry milkshake, the St. Regis Travel Center expects to see thousands of visitors come through its doors this Memorial Day weekend.

Going into the long weekend, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in Montana sits at $4.39. Despite average prices being up nearly $1.50 from last year, AAA predicts both air and car travel to increase.

To prepare for the travelers and season ahead, the St. Regis Travel Center doubled its inventory in both the convenience store and gift shop. Don't worry, they're stocked up on huckleberries for milkshakes.

They're also hiring around 40 more employees. In a town of about 500, a hundred people work at the store with 80 expected to work just this weekend.

Mineral County collects a resort tax because of all the visitors.

Busy weekends like Memorial Day make a lasting impact for the people that live there.

"It's just 3%, but it helps fund all of our schools and our infrastructure, because otherwise we don't have a lot of property tax to fund that," Colin McKearnan, the general manager, explained. "In terms of employment, we hire so many people, it's an important part of the town. We try to be as good of a partner as we can."

He said weekends like this are a team effort by the entire town.

On top of Memorial Day, St. Regis is also hosting its annual flea market this weekend, so traffic is expected to get backed up near the center and potentially to the highway.

The local fire department will help direct traffic.

AAA experts said Memorial Day will a good predictor for what's to come for summer, and expects summer travel to be on fire.

To beat the traffic this weekend, they suggest hitting the road before 7 a.m. or waiting until after 9 p.m.