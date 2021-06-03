Two men injured in plane crash near Darby

DARBY, Mont. - On May 29, two men were injured in an airplane crash on West Fork Road near Darby, Ravalli County Sheriff's Office (RSCO) reports.
Members of the West Fork Volunteer Fire Department and a vacationing nurse were driving in the area and were able to render immediate medical attention to the men.
The pilot is reportedly a resident of Corvallis, and the passenger of the airplane is from Ohio.
The RCSO preliminary investigation shows the pilot was attempting to land at a small, private air strip in the area due to mechanical problems.
The plane then crashed in a field and came to rest on West Fork Road, they say.
The incident is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administrations and National Transportation Safety Bureau.