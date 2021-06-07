U-Haul trailer blocking southbound lane on US-89

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation reports a crash is causing blockage on the southbound lane of US-89 south of Livingston.
According to MDT, a U-Haul trailer is blocking the lane.
