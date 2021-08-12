U.S. Census Bureau releases first statistics on 2020 Census

GREAT FALLS, Mont . The Census Bureau released the first demographic statistics from the 2020 Census during a virtual news conference on Thursday.
For the U.S., data for ‘Population Increase’ has declined from our last census report, but for the state, data is showing that the population for Montana is continuing to grow. This is important because it could mean more federal dollars for the state and more voices in politics.
From 1990 to 2000 Montana grew more than 10%, and in this last decade, data shows that Montana has grown between 5-10%.
This go-around elected officials were a little concerned that census numbers may be low, dealing with the pandemic and all the restrictions, but so far officials are pleased with what the data is showing.
"I think we're seeing a lot of people moving to Montana to get away from some of the urban areas and some of the problems in other areas. Whether or not they're coming here just buying homes and for summer homes and coming here to live and be productive and be a part of the economy, that would be a good thing," City Commissioner Rick Tryon said.
The numbers that were shown were just the redistricting data, which can be used by the state legislators to make changes to their congressional and state legislative districts if need be.
The Montana Legislature has not said if we will see any potential changes, but officials say we definitely can expect more dollars to come in.
"That'll mean some more dollars being allocated to the state for various federal programs. We might see some of that trickle down to the local level. Once we get through this COVID mess and it gets all straightened around and we get back to somewhat a normal way of life we'll just have to see, but it could mean more federal dollars that trickle down to the local level. "
As far as the operations at the local level, Tryon doesn't expect much to change.
"In terms of how we handle local issues and Great Falls issues and what we do, I’m not sure the congressional shift is going to make a difference,” Tryon said.
The bureau says more detailed data, including local numbers, will be available to the public on Sept. 30.