Nearly twenty different wildfires are burning in the state collectively burning a total of about a hundred and twenty thousand acres, so far within just twenty-four hours.
Two of those fires are burning a combined sixty-six thousand acres.
One of the fires the bobcat fire burning in Musselshell county near roundup leading to more evacuation notices last night still in place right now this morning people living in the hidden springs a subdivision and all points south of ten thirty-five self- creek road were asked to leave the area last night.
The bobcat fire was estimated at twelve thousand acres fires burning down several homes so far leaving residents devastated.
“I panicked, I cried, I'm still crying. Lost one house burned to the ground and we had a chicken coop which we had ducks and turkeys and that button to that of the ground and we had another building where we had kittens in it and that burned to the ground,” said Patricia Foster, evacuated resident.
At this point, it is not clear how many homes the fire has destroyed.
Firefighters report heavy winds in the area making containment very difficult.