ENNIS, Mont. - A full fishing closure is in effect for the upper Madison River from Ennis Lake upstream to Hebgen Dam, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reports.
Flows on the Madison River dropped Tuesday due to a malfunction at Hebgen Dam. The malfunction stranded fish on riffles and concentrated fish in deep water.
NorthWestern Energy is working to fix the dam and the closure will remain in place until the issue is resolved flows are fully restored.
The impacts to the fishery are still unclear. FWP staff and volunteers will be on the river Wednesday moving stranded fish back into the river channel, and NorthWestern Energy staff have advised that it is safe to do so.
Because flows are unable to be restored immediately, it’s likely that cold temperatures will have a greater impact on spawning redds than foot traffic.