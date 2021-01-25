According to the US Department of Agriculture, the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is offering additional assistance to help farmers and ranchers impacted by the continued global pandemic.
Certain producers and commodities apply, and anyone eligible can submit a new or modified application now through February 26.
According to their website, "The USDA announced additional assistance funding on January 15, which includes expanding CFAP eligibility for some agricultural producers and commodities and updating payments to accurately compensate some producers who already applied for earlier assistance. This additional assistance builds on about $23.6 billion in payments made available through CFAP 1 and CFAP 2 earlier signups."
Producers planning to modify an application can contact their local USDA who are modifying their applications should contact their local USDA Service Center for assistance. Producers filing new applications should contact their Service Center or call 877-508-8364 for individual support.
You can find eligibility requirements for CFAP 2 here.