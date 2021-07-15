Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. GALLATIN COUNTY HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MORGAN RODEAN RUSSELL. MORGAN IS A 31 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET 6 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHING 130 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES AND BLACK HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN BILLINGS ON JULY 4TH, WEARING A WHITE TEE SHIRT UNDER A BLACK TEE SHIRT WITH AN MCM LOGO ON IT, BLACK TIGHTS, CONVERSE SHOES, AND CARRYING A GRAY AND BLACK PURSE. MORGAN HAS NOT KEPT SCHEDULED MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS OR CONTACTED FAMILY, WHICH IS UNUSUAL. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER WELLBEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON MORGAN RUSSELL, PLEASE CONTACT GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-582-2121 OR CALL 911.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * Affected area: Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: Increased winds with low humidities combining with scattered thunderstorms will create critical fire weather conditions. Gusty and erratic outflows are a concern from high based thunderstorms. * Winds: Sustained west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph * Minimum humidities: 10 to 20 percent * Thunderstorms: Both wet and dry * Outflow Winds: 35 to 50 mph. &&