HELENA, Mont. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) authorized the use of some Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for emergency haying and grazing.
This comes after requests were made by Governor Greg Gianforte, U.S. Senators Steve Daines, Jon Tester and U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale.
“With extremely dry conditions persisting across the state, Montana ranchers are in dire need of forage for their herds,” Gov. Gianforte said. “USDA’s decision to allow for emergency haying and grazing on some CRP acres will greatly benefit our farmers and ranchers, and I urge them to go a step further and open up all of Montana’s participating CRP acreage to Montana ag producers.”