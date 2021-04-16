STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - A man died in a vehicle rollover on Secondary Highway 203 Friday, according to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol.
MHP reports, around 1:54 p.m. a 78-year-old driver was attempting to pass another vehicle on Secondary Highway 203. In passing, MHP said, the driver's vehicle went off the left side of the road and rolled multiple times.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle. It is reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.