BANNER ELK, Mont. - On Feb. 6 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received a report of an avalanche, which had occurred earlier in the area northeast of Wildcat Lake, that buried several people.
Sheriff Brian Heino said one person was located under the snow after his avalanche pack was spotted. CPR was performed, but they said they were unsuccessful in their efforts.
Dangerous avalanche and weather conditions hindered rescue efforts that day by North Valley Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 7, North Valley Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air responded to locate the one discovered victim. Two Bear Air said they were able to reach the victim and fly him out.
The victim has been identified as David Cano, 59, of Kalispell. Cause and manner of death are pending coroner investigation.