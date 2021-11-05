UPDATE, NOV. 5 AT 12:29 PM:
The majority and minority were informed by Special Counsel Abra Belke that she and the Attorney General’s Office have spoken about the production schedule for information requested by the special counsel in accordance with Montana law, Communications Director for Legislative Republicans, Kyle Schmauch said.
According to Schmauch, an initial visit is scheduled for next week for the special council to review records in person and examine investigative files.
At this time the special council is in the early stages of the examination process, and the examination will not be completed Friday, Schmauch said.
Previous coverage:
HELENA, Mont. - A letter sent to Attorney General Austin Knudsen by Montana State Legislature Special Counsel Abra L. Belke is requesting all information from the Montana Department of Justice related to the complaint of patient mistreatment be turned over for examination.
Special counsel was authorized to begin the examination on Oct. 25 and are now requesting all documents, records and electronically stored information from the DOJ. This includes information from the Attorney General's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol.
It is requested that all information be delivered no later than Friday, Nov. 5.
You can read the letter in its entirety below: