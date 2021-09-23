What was the largest carnivorous dinosaur?
Email the answer to wakeupmt@wakeupmt.com for your chance to win a free pass to the Jurassic Empire Dino Drive Thru in Missoula or Kalispell.
KFBB/KHBB News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.