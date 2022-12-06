CORVALLIS, Mont. -- The Western Agricultural Research Center is half way to their $300,000 fundraising goal, needed to get the allocated $1.2 million from the state for their new facility.
"There has not been major investment in this for about a century. It's what farmers need in this state you know so we can serve them to allow their farms to become more productive, profitable and deliver healthy foods to eaters in Montana," said Superintendent of the Research Center Zach Miller.
The research center aids farmers and growers across western Montana, advising them on what crops to produce, when to produce, and be successful in their work.
"They care about growers. They're not just doing projects that they want to do, they are always getting feedback from growers and finding out what is important tp the growers in the valley and what they need help with and that's where they focus their research and that's what's so important," said Co-Owner of Western Cider Michael Billingsley.
The Research Center will continue to fundraise to their goal, already receiving funds from the Montana State University Alumni Association and other local organizations.
