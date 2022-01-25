Worker shortages impact blood shortage

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 in dense fog. Potential icy conditions on both roadways and sidewalks from ice accretion. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Dense fog may extend as far south as Stevensville in the Bitterroot. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&