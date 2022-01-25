Worker shortages impact blood shortage

MONTANA - As the American Red Cross faces a national blood crisis with its worst shortage in over a decade, opportunities to donate are filling up in western Montana.
In addition to donors, volunteers and workers are also needed to help with blood drives and collections, so the American Red Cross is limited in how many slots they can have.
On top of not having enough staff, COVID-19 outbreaks and severe weather are causing drives to be canceled.
To improve recruitment, the American Red Cross is increasing pay for phlebotomists.
The good news is, in the past two weeks both donations and applications have picked up across the state, Matt Ochsner, Montana communications director with the American Red Cross, said.
With appointments filling up, he stressed how it's important for donors to show up.
“It’s important that if they schedule an appointment, and have to cancel for any reason, they let us know so we can open that appointment spot for someone else, because cancer patients and accident victims and so many people are counting on this blood being available when they need it,” Ochsner said.
To get stock back up, 160 blood donations are needed each week day in Montana.
Dr. Nicole Finke, a pathologist at Community Medical Center, said their supply's been fluctuating a lot depending on need and available supply.
Community Medical Center reported having somewhere between 50% and 75% of the inventory they usually have Monday morning, but it's been down to 10% at times.
"We’ve been very, very lucky at this point in time is what I’ll say," Finke said. "Unfortunately, it just is that way, it’s just luck. We don’t know what’s going to come through the door at the next moment, whether it’ll be a car accident or a delivery that doesn’t go as expected and there’s unexpected complications.”
Finke explained in the past, there have been labor and deliveries that take 80 units of blood and right now there isn't 80 units available in town.
While blood drives may be filling up, there are appointments available at the Missoula donation center.
The need is constant and donors will still be needed in February.
To make an appointment, click here.
