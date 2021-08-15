HAMILTON, Mont. - After nearly 80 years since WWII veteran and Army Private Wayne Evans returns home.
The honorable hero was finally laid to rest in his hometown of Hamilton surrounded by his family with military honors.
Army Private Evans was just 21- years old when he died in Cabanatuan 1942 in the infamously known Japanese prisoner camp in the Philippines. With him,
his brother Robert would later be rescued in the camp, and his family kept faith for Wayne's return.
Robert's daughter, Terri shares her and family's journey that has led them to this day.
"Dad talked about this our whole lives and it was always on his mind it was something that he wished for Wayne to be back, he was always very sad over the loss, more than sad that doesn't even begin to describe, it was always something in his mind," said Terri.
Family members gathered Saturday afternoon with members of the national guard carrying him to his final resting place at the Riverview Cemetery in
Hamilton, alongside his parents. Closing a chapter in the long anticiptated hope for his family. to honor him upon his return.
"The word repatriate means to return to one's own country and it has a very special meaning for American service members, we have been promised shall we lose our lives on foreign soil, America will honor that sacrifice, keep faith with our fellow warriors and families and bring us back home, this afternoon we are keeping that promise," said major Chaplain Darren Schwartz of the U.S. Army.
Terri shared her last thoughts, what this day marks for her and the family.
"I'm always thinking of my dad and grandparents, that's the main thing, and they are right behind him, grandma and grandpa are with him, and dad's just a couple of rows over,
they would be ecstatic grateful, and this is all they ever dreamed of,' she said.