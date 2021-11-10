MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park saw a 12% decrease in recreation visits this October compared to October 2020.
Last year, the park recorded 359,889 visits in October, but this year only saw 316,662 visits. However, visits were up 85% when compared to October 2019.
So far in 2021, the park has hosted 4,789,644 recreation visits, which is up 28% from the same period last year and up 20% from 2019, according to a release.
The year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years is listed below (through October):
2021 – 4,789,644
2020 – 3,753,531*
2019 – 3,979,154
2018 – 4,078,771
2017 – 4,084,762
2016 – 4,212,782
Yellowstone has completed over $100 million in projects over the past two years to improve transportation infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion and enhance visitor experiences. Additional investments will continue in 2022 and 2023 in multiple areas of the park as part of funding received from the Great American Outdoors Act, YNP wrote in a release.
If you're planning a trip to the park, remember all roads in Yellowstone, with one exception, are now closed to automobile traffic until late April. The exception is the road from the park’s North Entrance to the Northeast Entrance and the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana, which is open year-round, weather-permitting.
Most park roads will open to oversnow travel (snowmobiles and snowcoaches) on Dec.15. For details, visit Explore in Winter.
Be sure to check the status of roads online, or call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions). You should also plan ahead and be prepared if you are visiting the park in winter.
To stay informed on changes to park operations and services, download the NPS Yellowstone app and visit www.nps.gov/yell or the park’s social media channels.
More data on park visitation, including how visitation numbers are calculated, is available on the NPS Stats website.
Editor’s note: *The park was closed March 24-May 18, 2020, due to COVID-19. Two entrances were open May 18-31 and the remaining three opened on June 1.