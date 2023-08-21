George Henrich was a veteran, cattle rancher, and family man. Having worked on ranches all his life George was a well known business man, even getting into real estate later in life.

Marlen Mazzola was a beauty sales representative for south east Montana. She was a new resident to Billings, moving there for her job, after growing up in Butte for her childhood.

Both we're divorced and active in the dating scene when they had met.

In September of 1980 the two went to The Elk's Club for one of their very first dates. They had a night of dancing and fun, leaving to go to George's house when the bar closed around two in the morning.

The next morning George's daughter came home to find both George and Marlen murdered, with their hands tied around their back in what investigators described as an execution style slaying.

Peggy Henrich-Wash, George's youngest daughter, recounted finding the two that morning to Lynne Turner Fitzgerald in interviews uploaded by the Yellowstone County Cold Case Unit.

"When I walked into the bedroom, my dad was laying facedown on the floor, his hands were behind his back with electrical tape with a pillowcase over his head. And then like I said I never ever got in far enough to see where Marlen was."

Captain Dan Paris with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office was also interviewed by Fitzgerald. He was a Sargent at the time of the interview.

"I would say one person was an intended victim, and the other person was, for a lack of a better word, collateral damage"

One of the only major clues to the investigation was Marleen's vehicle found across town at a truck stop. Now 43 years later, investigators are no closer to finding who killed the new couple in Billings.

Montana Murder Mysteries episode two, "Courtship Causalities in the Magic City" is now available where ever you get your audio.

If you have any information about George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola's case contact the Yellowstone Cold Case Unit at 406-254-7988. You can also contact Crimestopers at 406-254-6660 and remain anonymous.

You can also watch the full interviews Lynne Turner Fitzgerald did for this case along with others at YellowstoneColdCase.com