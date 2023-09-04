22 years ago, three women were murdered in a Florence hair salon, and after two decades, investigators have yet to find out who or why someone came and slashed the throats of Dorthy Harris, Brenda Patch, and Cynthia Paulus.

On November 6th, 2001, a customer was running late for her 11:00 AM hair appointment at the Hair Gallery in Florence.

When she walked inside, she found the body of the shop's owner at the entrance in a pool of her own blood.

Investigators started looking for the oddly dressed man that was spotted in town who was seen leaving the scene of the crime, but they have yet to convict a suspect.

Montana Murder Mysteries season 8 episode 3 is out now with the story of the Florence Salon Slayings.