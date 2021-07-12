GREAT FALLS - In the Season 5 Premiere of our award-winning podcast, Angela Marshall and Blake Simonson open the files on a now-solved cold case that has recently made national headlines: the 19-56 'Lovers' Lane Slayings.'
Joyful Patricia Joyce Kalitzke, 16, and her handsome Airman boyfriend, Lloyd Duane Bogle, 18, were found on a dirt trail that followed the Sun River near Wadsworth Park outside of Great Falls.
The couple had been shot to death execution style.
And the suspect seemingly slipped away somewhere in Montana or beyond.
In the first of this two-part podcast, they speak with the lead investigator on this case and sift through old newspaper clippings to take you back to the murder and the initial investigation and to learn just why the case remained cold for six-and-a-half decades.
You can listen to the podcast here, or wherever you download your podcasts.