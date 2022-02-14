BILLINGS - Not just one murder. Authorities would soon discover two.
A pair of young women were brutally beaten and stabbed to death.
They died months apart, yet their murders share many more strong connections.
These decades-old "Rural Road Killings" start Season 6 of our 'Montana Murder Mysteries' podcast.
Montana Right Now Evening Anchor and Host Angela Marshall will be taking you back to 1978 to reveal two murders that took place just outside of Billings.
And while life was seemingly pretty "groovy" with the year bringing the perfect balance of wealth, work and happiness, that was not the case for the families and friends of 21-year-old Marsha Helgeson and 16-year-old Corina Contreraz.
43 years later, their murders remain unsolved.
In the hopes of finding their killer, or killers, authorities are not ruling out the possibility that they may be connected.
"As an investigator who's been doing this for 18 years, the coincidences are too much to ignore," said Det. Shane Bancroft with the Yellowstone Co. Sheriff's Office. "There's no way to say for sure, because I've had in my job and career, I've had that moment where 'wow, I could not believe that's actually a coincidence.' But I have a hard time believing, based on looking at the two crime scenes, ages of the victims and the lifestyles of the victims, there's no connection. I find that hard to believe."
Crimes of passion? Crimes of intention? Crimes that are connected?
Angela walks you through the intricate details of these crimes and lets you know where the investigations stand today.
"Rural Road Killings," the Season 6 'Montana Murder Mysteries' podcast premiere is available here or wherever you download your podcasts.
