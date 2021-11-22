HARDIN - It is a "suspicious" death, which has been classified by law enforcement as "undetermined."
But the investigation surrounding the disappearance and death of Kaysera Stops Pretty Places continues to raise red flags for her family two years later.
The 18-year-old indigenous woman was last seen hanging out with friends in the small town of Hardin on August 24, 2019.
A missing persons report was never filed an alert was never sent out.
Five days later, her body was found, face down, behind a pile of tree trimmings in a residential neighborhood.
However, two weeks went by before her family and friends found out she had passed.
"It was just maddening," said Yolanda Fraser, who is Kaysera's paternal grandmother. "I literally lost it in those first moments. Just a lot of questions just start running through your head, like 'How could this be possible?'"
"The circumstances of where her body was found and the timing of it are still extremely suspicious," Grace Bulltail said. She is Kaysera's maternal aunt.
Join Montana Right Now's Angela Marshall for the Season Five Finale of the "Montana Murder Mysteries" podcast as she speaks with Kaysera's grandmother and aunt. They recount the days Kaysera was missing and the day her body was finally identified. Plus, they slowly reveal what they say will become a pattern of investigational missteps by multiple law enforcement agencies in trying to find justice for Kaysera.
