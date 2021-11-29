HARDIN - Two years have passed since the badly decomposed body of Kaysera Stops Pretty Places was found in the backyard of a home in Hardin, Montana.
And family and friends are growing more and more frustrated every day with what they say is a lack of investigation into her murder.
Yolanda Fraser, who is Kaysera's grandmother, said, "She didn't die in that spot. She was placed there."
Her aunt, Grace Bulltail, added, "The medical examiner, he spoke to me. He told me what he could about his involvement with the case. He told me that he believes that the cause of death was asphyxiation through strangulation by assault."
By speaking to her grandmother and aunt, our Evening Anchor Angela Marshall retraces the 18-year-old indigenous woman's last known whereabouts up until her death.
She also uncovers a series of missteps by law enforcement into the handling of her remains and the investigation into her death that all have her family believing she was killed and her death was "covered up."
And with very few answers today, Angela finds out how they are joining hands with thousands of others who have lost loved ones to the 'Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons' crisis.
