Most common cause of winter house fires and how to prevent them

MISSOULA, Mont. - A recent report from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) shows home heating equipment is the leading cause of home fires in the months December, January and February.
Like the recent deadly mobile home fire near Hall, fires started by home heating equipment are most often caused by space heaters. According to the NFPA, an average of 48,530 fires each year, between 2014 and 2018, were started by home heating. These fires resulted in an estimated 500 deaths, 1,350 injuries, and $1.1 billion in property damage, the report said.
Missoula fire inspector Jamie Porter said the most common mistake she sees is outdated equipment.
"A lot of times what people do, the biggest mistakes in space heaters are one, using really old ones that fail," Porter said. "If you do test them, they tip over and they don't shut off, that's a huge problem. When they tip over, usually they land on something combustible. So, ensuring that fail safe is intact is very important."
To ensure space heater safety:
- Plug heaters into a wall outlet
- Keep on a clear, flat surface
- Keep equipment clean, following the manufacturers cleaning instructions
- Keep children and pets clear of the heating equipment
- Turn off and unplug the unit when leaving the room or going to bed
According to the NFPA, the good news is that the majority of these fires can be prevented by following steps like these. For more resources on fire safety, click here.