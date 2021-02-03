Most common cause of winter house fires and how to prevent them

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE HAS UPDATED THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY FOR KORRINE PETERSON, 20 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN FEMALE, 5 FOOT 6 INCHES TALL, AND 180 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR, AND HAZEL EYES. KORRINE CALLED THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE AND REPORTED SHE HAD BEEN KIDNAPPED AND WAS BEING ABUSED BY HER BOYFRIEND, JOHN MONDAY, 34 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 7 INCHES TALL AND 190 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR, AND HAZEL EYES. THEY PINGED HER CELL PHONE IN THE POLSON AREA, THEN IT WAS POWERED OFF. THEY ARE IN A GRAY 2012 JEEP LIBERTY. LAST LOCATION WAS ON HIGHWAY 200, POSSIBLY HEADED FOR HIGHWAY 135 SOUTH. IT IS BELIEVED THEY ARE HEADED BACK TO THE SPOKANE WASHINGTON AREA. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF KORRINE OR JOHN PLEASE CALL THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF AT (406) 883-7301, OR CALL 9 1 1.