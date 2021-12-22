HELENA, Mont. - A roundtable was held in Helena Wednesday morning between Senator Steve Daines and members of Motor Carriers of Montana.
During the meeting, the vaccine mandate for essential travelers crossing the northern border was discussed along with how it could impact the motor carriers’ jobs.
According to a release from the Office of Senator Steve Daines, several of the truckers said that if the mandate stays in place, many of their employees will be forced out of a job and their entire business could be affected.
Wednesday afternoon Daines also joined the Air Force Frank Kendall at Malmstrom Air Force Base for a briefing.
After the briefing, the release says Daines and Secretary Kendall met with Montana airmen and airwomen on duty and thanked them for their service, especially over the Christmas holiday.
“Daines said it was an honor to meet with and recognize several Montana airmen and airwomen for their hard work and dedication to the mission at Malmstrom and our country,” the release said.