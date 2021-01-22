MISSOULA - Mountain lion and moose activity were reported in the Missoula and Bitterroot areas Friday.
Missoula Bears wrote in a Facebook post there have been reports of mountain lion activity in lower elevations due to lesser amounts of snow -- some near residential areas.
According to Missoula Bears, mountain lion tracks and sightings were reported in the South Hills areas of Mount Dean Stone, Pattee Canyon and Upper Miller Creek. There were also reports of tracks and sightings in the areas of Grant Creek, Bitterroot, Lower Clark Fork and Rattlesnake. In addition, the Rattlesnake had reports of mountain lion kill.
Missoula Bears wrote two juvenile moose were reported in downtown Hamilton. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks relocated one of the moose; however, the other moose had to be put down after it was hit by a car.