BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is seeking volunteers to help clear snow off the seats at the Bobcat Stadium before the FCS playoff game against College of William and Mary Friday night.
A release from MSU said they need volunteers Tuesday, Dec. 6 from from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 7, time depending on how much snow is still in the stadium.
Volunteers should check in at the the Bobcat Ticket Office on the north side of the Bobcat Athletic Complex before removing snow.
Student volunteers may earn $20 an hour for shoveling and can sign up with Sports Facilities.
Volunteers should dress for the cold temperatures and may park in the Bodcat Stadium lots, but they are not allowed to park their cars overnight.
MSU said they will be providing shovels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.