MSU researchers receive a $776K grant to study a new COVID testing method

GREAT FALLS- One team of MSU researchers have received a $776K grant to help explore a faster method of COVID-19 testing.
It's called the LAMP testing method, which operates just like the standard nasal swab procedure, but this method can analyze saliva samples within 30 minutes.
The lamp is used with 'colorimetric' technology, meaning if your sample turns out pink then you have tested negative for COVID-19. If it is yellow, then you have tested positive.
Before being available to the public, the MSU lab has partnered with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to take 1,500 tests per day to make sure this method is accurate.
