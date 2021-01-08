HELENA - Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen released a statement following the announcement of the TEACH Act.
The TEACH (Tomorrow’s Educators Coming Home) Act provides $2.5 million annually for wage increases for teachers in their first three years in the classroom beginning in 2023 and is funded by the state general fund a release from Arntzen says.
Arntzen said in her statement that she celebrates the introduction of the act, a release from the Office of Public Instruction saying the act enables Montana to compete for world-class teachers, while retaining local school board control.
The full statement from Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen:
“I celebrate the introduction of the TEACH ACT. Recruitment and retention of quality classroom teachers has been and remains a priority. As a 23 year public school teacher, I applaud these innovative efforts to fulfill the promise to Montana students. I look forward to working with Governor Gianforte and the legislature to quickly pass this critical legislation into law.”