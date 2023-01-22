Family of farmers in Broadview are optimistic for the future of the agriculture industry

BILLINGS, Mont. - Farmers face the risk of weather every year, trying to estimate what it could be.
"We plan for the future, but it's always unpredictable," said Gary Broyles, a farmer in Broadview.
"Weather is always risky. You can be fortunate in a dry year, and happen to be in the path of a couple thunderheads that hit you just right, if you're just off to the edge, it is a difficult year."
The Broyles' have been farming for over 40 years, and to survive, they need security, as family farms are continuing to grow.
"Family farms have their own challenges," said Paul Broyles, a farmer and son of Gary Broyles.
"You would think 50 years ago, a family farm would be kind of smaller in a group of small acreage, but now, I would say these days just because of the cost of production, family farms are getting bigger."
As farmers make preparations for the new year, one topic of discussion is preparing the Farm Bill in Congress.
This piece of legislation is renewed every five years.
"It's very important," said Sen. Jon Tester.
"Whether it's a hail storm or a drought, or disease, it's important to make sure family farms can continually produce food and feed the world and feed this country."
Senator Tester said as a farmer himself, he knows firsthand how important insurance for crops is during a bad year.
"In 2021, I didn't have enough crop to get my seed back," explained Senator Tester.
"It was because of drought, and because of a hailstorm. It made my crop look like a linoleum floor."
While the Farm Bill awaits to be renewed, the Broyles family is optimistic, and sees a great future for agriculture.
