LAUREL, Mont. - From food to home remedies, honey is a sweet, thick, golden liquid that has many uses and they come from these angels of agriculture.
"If there are no bees, there is no food. Bees pollinate the hay, then who eats the hay? the cows so then you have your burgers, and, on that burger, you also have tomatoes well then the bees have to pollinate the tomatoes so that you have it," Jodie Drange said.
On top of making an essential commodity, honeybees are vital to the country's agricultural economy.
And what might surprise you is that according to the American Honey Producers' Association, Montana is one of the top five honey producers in the U.S., and home to many family-owned apiaries.
One of them is Drange Apiary in Laurel, which is run by the Drange family: Andy, his wife Jodie and one of their children.
Andy and Jodie both have extensive knowledge about beekeeping and what it takes to have a successful apiary.
Even so, Jodie says they've faced increasing challenges.
"The last three years, we have been in a major drought in Montana. We plan on having 80 to 100 pounds of honey a year...that's our average. Last three years, our average has been in the twenties pounds per hive,” Jodie tells us.
Jodie also says inconsistent rain over the summer can cause flowers to die, which in turn can starve the bees, affecting their ability to make honey
Another factor impacting the state’s honey production is the recent surge of hobbyist beekeepers; people who may have a keen interest in raising bees, but lack the knowledge to properly care for them.
“You know, it is a lot of folks who have been doing this maybe for a year, a couple of months, maybe only a few years, I see the full gambit of things there like different brewed diseases where the larvae do not exactly look healthy,” Entomologist for the Montana Department of Agriculture Alyssa Piccolomini said. “There’s a lot of basic biology, of honeybee questions come up with the hobbyist community.”
There are also legal differences between the beekeeper levels, with stricter rules around commercial apiaries versus the hobbyists.
“We have to stay three miles from another commercial beekeeper site,” Drange added.
And these differences can have large impacts on the bee colonies and their productivity.
But it’s not just competing apiaries that present productivity issues; Jodie said they need to watch out for pesticides, and urges people to go natural so the bees have something to eat.
Another way to support local apiaries is to get educated about the process of honey making and the vital role honeybees play in the overall agricultural landscape of Montana.
When bees go out to collect nectar and bring it back to the hive, it begins a five to six month process of creating honey in their honeycombs.
Then, the beekeepers go into the hives to see if there’s enough honey to harvest.
And the window to harvest the honey is very brief, Jodie says their honey harvest season is only from July through August.
“Beekeeping is never going away. If we don’t have beekeepers, we don’t have food,” Jodie said.
As the Drange apiary looks ahead to their future Jodie says their son is poised to take over their business, continuing the family legacy.
Theirs is one of many Montana family farms that continue to support the treasure state’s agricultural prosperity.
“Remember, we like to say, we are the AG Angels of Agriculture,” Jodie added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.