Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate/heavy snow. A snow shower will pass the airport soon and cause moderate snow. We expect it to last about 30 to 45 minutes ending at 2130Z. This shower will be capable of producing 1/2 to 1 inch of snow, though we expect much of it to melt as it reaches the ground.