DARBY, Mont. - For Montanans farming and ranching has deep roots but, when fire and haying season coincide, unexpected disasters have a possibility to strike.

During summertime in the Treasure State, fire season is always a risk, whether it's wildfires or a lightning strike but for ranchers it's their livelihood and the risk is always there.

"We're a commodity state, by and large. We do some processing. We do some special products. But, you know, we're, you know, wheat grains, lentils, calf cow business kind of state,” Patrick Barkey, Director of Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana said.

“As a rule. It's a risky business. It's been a prosperous business for Montana. It's one of the longest lived businesses in the state. It's fundamental to the formation of our state when it became a state,” Barkey said.

And although this risky business runs true through the state that doesn't prevent the unexpected costs and tragedies that may occur.

"Wildfires or even grass fires and things like that are associated with drought. And drought has a lot broader impacts. So the fact that, you know, you lost a haystack in a wildfire, the bigger impact to the community is probably that everybody's fields are dry, so the wildfires are much more common," said Joel Schumacher, Family and Consumer Sciences & Ag and Natural Resources Program Leader for the Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics Montana State University Extension.

In the last month the Double K Ranch in Darby experienced one weather-born tragedy as a lightning strike hit their field and burned through it.

The total loss of hay for the ranch was three-hundred tons of hay equivalent to around $50,000.

So now the question is: what's next?

"If you were one of those producers that was specifically impacted, chances are you're going to be able to find some hay in Montana to purchase,” Schumacher said.

And the ranch is currently working toward that as their insurance has covered ten thousand of the total loss the family has now posted a go fund me where people can donate to help them purchase new hay for their cattle.

The family has almost met one-third of their donation goal at $30,000 but other ranchers in the community have reached out about donating hay ranchers helping ranchers.

"I think it's really easy for other producers to see themselves in those shoes as well. And being like when I was in that situation five years ago, or I could see that happening or I know some people that had that happen and the challenges are presented to them and you know, they might be willing to, you know, help out,” Schumacher said.

The Double K Ranch is still in the recovery process but we will follow up on updates as new information comes out.