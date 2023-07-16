GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Adults in Montana know that because we live in a northern latitude, summer days are long. Kids in Montana know that summer never lasts as long as they’d like.
But a classic way to make the most of the season is to attend summer camp.
Located in the Highwood Mountains east of Great Falls, Montana Farmers Union’s Arrowpeak Lodge has been hosting camps for 65 years.
The relaxed setting makes learning about agriculture fun.
“Arrowpeak is a really near and dear, special place to my heart and many others. We have had Arrowpeak Lodge since 1958,” Camp Supervisor Jeri Copenhaver said. “So generations have been able to come to and learn and have a fun summer.”
Getting campers to better recognize the importance of agriculture is one of the main goals of counselors.
“Agriculture is all around us and not a lot of kids understand that, but at the end of the day, they come home and they’re like ‘Yeah, and then we went into the greenhouse, and then we did this, and then we did that,’” Copenhaver said.
For counselors, AG knowledge is necessary, but dealing with both farm and ranch kids and city kids requires other skills, too.
“One of the most important ones is, of course, patience, and the second one is understanding. There’s a lot of different kids up here, from different kinds of backgrounds,” Camp Counselor Dartanion Kafton said. “And you need to be able to work with them on an individual level to make sure that you give them the best experience that they can have.”
“I like to support them during activities, cheering them on, and then, also, a lot of them get homesick,” said Camp Counselor Shania Van Spyk. “So I like to comfort them, make sure they’re okay.”
Of course, campers themselves have a different perspective of what’s fun, important or memorable.
“And the Farmers Union camp, they have really fun games there and you get to go on hikes,” said camper Thea.
“You learn new things every day and it’s really fun, and you’re like, out in the wilderness, where not much really bothers you, like the city,” said camper Will.
For more about Arrowpeak Lodge or other Montana Farmers Union programs and events, visit the Montana Farmers Union website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.