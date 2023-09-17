MISSOULA, Mont. - The Western Montana Fair in Missoula brings in large crowds every August. Besides the carnival rides, one of the biggest draws are the agricultural exhibits. Naturally, Montana Farmers Union was there, helping support and promote the efforts of other Ag groups.
“FFA and 4-H is for all students, you don’t have to grown up on a farm or have any knowledge of agriculture whatsoever,” Kristy Rothe, the Agriculture Teacher & FFA Advisor at Missoula County Public Schools said.
Whether it’s the pride of learning responsibility or gaining leadership experience, FFA appeals to students for a variety of reasons.
“You get your own animal, and you get to keep it at a really cool ag center, um, but also we get to go on a ton of trips and competitions, which are really fun,” Ivory West, Parliamentarian for the Missoula FFA Chapter said.
One long standing project of the FFA Missoula chapter is their taco truck, which is not only a fundraising effort, but also teaches teamwork.
“In that taco booth, when it gets super busy, you gotta work as a team, or it all goes south,” said A.J. Skarkey, member of the Missoula FFA Chapter.
“You get to learn a lot about different businesses and how you, kind of, you know, produce the food, and then make the food, and then sell the food,” Grace Fritz, Secretary for the Missoula FFA Chapter said.
In addition to their 100-acre Ag Center and Agri-Science labs, Missoula Public Schools runs School House Meats, designed to give students experience in the processing end of food production.
“School House Meats was started about 5 years ago, and so we’re able to produce ground beef at the school and then we’re able to take that ground beef and sell it out of the taco truck...” Rothe said.
“We’re really lucky to have our facility. It’s the only state inspected meat processing plant in the United States, in a high school,” Tom Andres, another Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor for Missoula County Public Schools said.
Seeing a need, Montana Farmers Union stepped in to improve the capabilities of the school district’s School House Meats and the Missoula FFA’s taco truck.
“We bought this freezer van and donated it to their schools, so that they can now deliver meat to schools around the state in this van,” President of Montana Farmers Union, Walter Schweitzer said.
While at the fair, Montana Farmers Union also raised awareness for how little farmers earn for their efforts. By making up the difference, Farmers Union allowed the FFA to sell tacos for the same price that farmers would earn from selling the ingredients.
“They’ll normally sell their taco for about four and a half bucks. But the farmer’s share is only sixty-five cents,” Schweitzer added.
Look for the taco truck at future events in the Missoula area! The tacos might not be sixty-five cents next time, but you’ll support FFA students and Montana agriculture.
For more about Montana Farmers Union, visit MontanaFarmersUnion.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.