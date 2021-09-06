National Preparedness Month: Tips on being emergency ready

MONTANA - Over the last week, thousands of Americans evacuated their homes for different reasons, from Hurricane Ida striking the gulf and northeast to the Caldor Fire burning towards Lake Tahoe.
Having little time to prepare and get out is stressful and scary, and can happen to anyone.
That's why FEMA is working to make sure everyone is prepared for disasters with National Preparedness Month.
The month raises awareness each September about the importance of preparing for disasters that could happen at any time.
Key themes being covered this month are making a plan, building a kit and financial preparedness.
Start with a plan- make sure your phone settings enable Wireless Emergency Alerts, messages from public authorities at the federal, state and local level.
Review your evacuation plan with your household. Plan how you will leave, where you will go and make a list of shelter spaces available in your area.
Have a paper copy of contact information ready in your purse or wallet. Discuss how you'll send and receive information from family in an emergency and establish meeting places in your neighborhood, as well as outside your neighborhood and town.
Lastly, consider specifics for your household. Make sure you're prepared with any prescriptions you may need, and that your pets are also covered with food and an evacuation plan of where you'll take them.
Now, let's take a look at what should be in your emergency kits.
FEMA encourages people to have kits at home, work and in their car.
Be sure to include the basics like water, three-day supply of food, a radio, flashlight, first aid kit and extra batteries.
Also consider COVID-19 special items, like face masks and had sanitizer, as well as your personal needs.
This just begins to cover ways to make sure you're prepared. For more resources and tips, click here.