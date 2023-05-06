Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM MDT Friday was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.9 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 05/18/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&