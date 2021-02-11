  • Courtesy: Edgar Velazco Moncada

Warning: Graphic video

FORT WORTH Texas - At least five people were killed in a major multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday morning.

Authorities say up to 100 cars, maybe more, were involved in the accident on Interstate 35.

At least 36 people were taken to the hospital.

The crash forced responders to close all lanes of traffic.

The weather was likely a factor.

The road was wet and slick after freezing rain and sleet fell overnight.

The area is under a winter weather advisory until Thursday evening because of ice accumulation.

