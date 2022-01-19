New tax rules for payment apps, will I be taxed?

MONTANA - Starting in 2022, peer to peer payment apps, like Venmo, PayPal or Cash App, will begin reporting businesses transactions totaling more than $600 to the IRS.
This change is only for business transactions, so payments for goods and services through an app. Friend to friend transactions for say, splitting pizza or a girls trip, will not be reported.
According to local certified public accountant Jesse Barnes as well as the Venmo and IRS websites, this is something business owners should already be doing.
However, under the American Rescue Plan, payment apps will now report income on a Form 1099-K if more than $600 is processed as a good or service throughout the year.
Before, the threshold was if over $20,000 dollars was made and there were over 200 separate payments in a calendar year.
The Form 1099-K will go to both the individual and the IRS. This will allow the IRS to develop systems to ensure compliance of reporting, Barnes explained.
Again, this is only for the selling of goods and services.
So, how can you ensure your Venmo to a friend isn't incorrectly flagged or charged a fee?
On its website, Venmo directs users to make sure the 'turn on for purchases' toggle is off.
If it's on, the person receiving that payment will be charged a fee, like shown below.
What happens if that does happen?
Venmo directs the buyer to contact the support team. The person who received the payment can't fix it on their own.
It's important to do this immediately. If not, Venmo will not refund the charges.
On the flip side, say you're purchasing something through Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist- according to Venmo, this is a time you should select purchase protection to mark it as a good or service and receive purchase protection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.