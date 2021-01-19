WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump released his farewell address through YouTube, wishing his best to the Biden administration.
President Trump said he will not be attending the inauguration Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump released his farewell address through YouTube, wishing his best to the Biden administration.
President Trump said he will not be attending the inauguration Wednesday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.