Today this the longest day of the year, The Summer Solstice. Usually this event draws thousands of folks to the iconic Stonehenge to watch the sunrise between the rocks, but this year the ancient ruins were empty.
Instead of inviting folks out to famous rocks, this year for the first time, the English Heritage Association live streamed the sunrise for folks all around the world to watch.
Unfortunately it was a cloudy morning over in England today so folks tuning into the live stream didn't get to see much more than Stonehenge's perch with a gray backdrop.