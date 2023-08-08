WASHINGTON, D.C. - Legislation to keep AM radio in all new vehicles recently passed through the Senate Commerce Committee, setting it up for a full vote on the Senate floor.

Senators John Tester and Steve Daines say the legislation is important to the Montana way of life– “The big car companies and folks in Washington D.C. may not get this, but as a third-generation Montana farmer, I know firsthand that folks in rural America rely on AM radio to stay informed on everything from local news to severe weather warnings,” Tester said.

According to Montana PBS, “FM radio works the same way that AM radio works. The difference is in how the carrier wave is modulated or altered.”

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act would:

Direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue a rule that requires automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio in their vehicles without a separate or additional payment, fee, or surcharge.

Require any automaker that sells vehicles without access to AM broadcast radio before the effective date of the NHTSA rule to clearly disclose to consumers that the vehicle lacks access to AM broadcast radio; and,

Direct the Government Accountability Office to study whether alternative communication systems could fully replicate the reach and effectiveness of AM broadcast radio for alerting the public to emergencies.

Daines co-sponsored the bill and said, "AM radio is absolutely vital to maintaining the important fabric of our rural Montana communities and plays a critical role in public safety. Whether it be local news, weather, or commodity prices, our AM radio stations in Montana are as much a part of us as the local barber or coffee shop. We must preserve our AM radio stations to ensure that Montana remains the Last Best Place.”