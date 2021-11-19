LOS ANGELES, Cali. — A carjacking incident turns into a high-speed police chase in California Friday afternoon, KABC reports.
KABC says the carjacking suspect continues to lead authorities toward Orange County from Los Angeles. At one point, the suspect was reportedly "driving on the wrong side of the 5 Freeway as other motorists passed closely in oncoming traffic."
The stolen vehicle did eventually come to a stop on the freeway in Buena Park, according to KABC, and a standoff ensued. All north and southbound lanes were reportedly closed at that time, but the suspect remained in the vehicle and began to drive out onto surface streets.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles are on the ground and there appears to be air support from an LAPD helicopter.
KABC says, "reports that the suspect was armed with a gun and knife were not immediately confirmed."
You can watch live coverage of the chase by clicking on the video below: