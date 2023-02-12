UPDATE:

The Department of Defense released the following statement after the military shot down an airborne object over Lake Huron:

Today at 2:42 p.m. ET, at the direction of President Biden, and based on the recommendations of Secretary Austin and military leadership, an F-16 fired an AIM9x to successfully shoot down an airborne object flying at approximately 20,000 feet altitude in U.S. airspace over Lake Huron in the State of Michigan. Its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation. The location chosen for this shoot down afforded us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery. There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected. North American Aerospace Defense Command detected the object Sunday morning and has maintained visual and radar tracking of it. Based on its flight path and data we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive DOD sites. We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities. Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte shared this statement to his Twitter Sunday afternoon:

This afternoon, I learned the object identified in Montana airspace last night has been brought down over Lake Huron. Thank you to our servicemen and women who responded to protect our homeland.

Another high-altitude object was shot down on Sunday afternoon, this one over Lake Huron, three U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News, marking the latest in a string of such incidents.

The object was shot down by a U.S. military aircraft, according to one of the officials. Further details were not yet available about the object or how it had traveled into the U.S.

"The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and [its] purpose," Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted.

"As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage," Slotkin wrote.

The downing is the fourth time in recent days that a high-altitude object was shot down over U.S. or Canadian territory.

The first one, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, was tracked across the continental U.S. and then shot down off the coast of South Carolina by a U.S. fighter jet on Feb. 4. The balloon caused bipartisan concern in Washington after it floated across Alaska, Canada and then through the U.S., passing over sensitive military installations, including at least one housing intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The military waited to shoot it over the Atlantic Ocean out of concerns that downing it could risk people on the ground being injured by debris, officials have said. The delay in downing nonetheless sparked criticism from Republicans and some Democrats that President Joe Biden and the Pentagon waited too long to handle the balloon.

Since then, two more objects were shot down before Sunday -- one over Alaska and one over Canada -- both by U.S. F-22 fighter jets.

The military has not confirmed what kind of objects they were, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Sunday they too were balloons, though smaller than the first one.

Schumer linked them to the Chinese, who initially claimed the first balloon was a civilian craft.