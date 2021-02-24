WASHINGTON, D.C. - Representative Matt Rosendale introduced the REMAIN (Returning Excessive Migrants and Asylee to International Neighbors) in Mexico Act through a press release Wednesday.
The legislation directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to continue to implement the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) implemented in January 2019 under Secretary Nielsen, which stipulates that non-Mexican nationals who arrive at or cross our southern border and claim asylum, but fail to meet the “credible fear test” are returned to Mexico to await the adjudication of their asylum claim.
“We experienced the danger of the Obama-Biden practice of ‘catch and release.’ The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) was one of the most effective policies to help end this practice,” Rep. Rosendale said.
“Montana may be far from the southern border, but ‘catch and release’ allows the immigration crisis to come to every town in America," he said. "It’s my hope that this legislation will deter illegal immigration, help Border Patrol secure our border and keep the rest of our country safe.”
Additional information on the REMAIN in Mexico Act
- The credible fear test establishes whether the individual has a well-founded fear of persecution or harm on account of his or her race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion if returned to his or her country. Most illegal immigrants try to claim asylum when they are not eligible and would not pass the credible fear test. The REMAIN in Mexico Act helps front line operators distinguish eligibility.
- Under Migrant Protection Protocols over 65,000 individuals were returned to Mexico while they waited for their claim to be processed in an asylum court.
- There is a backlog of over 25,000 individuals who remain in Mexico waiting for their claim to be processed.
- Earlier this month, the Biden Administration halted enrolling individuals in Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), instead allowing new arrivals to be released into America pending their claim being adjudicated.
- On Friday, Feb. 19, the Biden Administration began to allow individuals in the backlog to come into the country. Administration officials have said that they will eventually allow up to 300 people to cross from just two of many ports on the Southern Border.