WASHINGTON D.C. - Legislation that would enhance education about biosimilar drug products in an effort to increase competition and lower the cost of biologic medicines was unanimously passed by the Senate.
According to a release from Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi, biologics are complex products that may be used to treat serious or chronic conditions, such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and certain cancers. Biosimilars are highly similar to and have no clinically meaningful differences from brand biologic drugs, but are manufactured by different companies.
The legislation would provide educational materials to patients and providers to help reportedly improve confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these FDA-approved products.
“Improved confidence in biosimilars could lead to increased use, which in turn could increase health care savings,” the release says. “A 2017 study by the RAND Corporation estimated the cost savings potential of biosimilars to be $54 billion over ten years.”
There are three main components to the bill, the first being encouraging the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to create a central website for educational resources on biosimilars.
The second component requires HHS to publish data to help medical professionals easily compare data associated with biologic and biosimilar products.
Finally, the third requires the HHS secretary to develop and improve continuing education programs to advance provider education on the prescribing and clinical considerations of biological and biosimilar products.