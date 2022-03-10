HELENA, Mont. - Various demographic groups were miscounted in the 2020 Census counts.
Results from two analyses on the quality of the Census counts showed overcounting or undercounting of various groups.
“Today’s results show statistical evidence that the quality of the 2020 Census total population count is consistent with that of recent censuses. This is notable, given the unprecedented challenges of 2020,” said Director Robert L. Santos. “But the results also include some limitations — the 2020 Census undercounted many of the same population groups we have historically undercounted, and it overcounted others.”
According to the Census website, the results show that the 2020 Census undercounted the Black or African American population, the American Indian or Alaska Native population living on a reservation, the Hispanic or Latino population and people who reported being of Some Other Race.
The Non-Hispanic White population and the Asian population were reported to be overcounted.
Regarding age groups, children 0 to 17 years old were undercounted, particularly children who were 0 to 4 years old.
You can find more detailed information on the miscounts and learn how data from the census is checked on the Census website here.
