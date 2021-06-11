Many Volkswagen and Audi customers or shoppers have had at least their basic information stolen after a data breach.
CNN reports the breach exposed contact information and, in some cases, personal details, like driver license numbers, of customers in the United States and Canada.
A statement from Volkswagen reportedly stated the breach included data from people who even just inquired about buying an Audi or VW.
The data taken was gathered between 2014 and 2019, was collected and saved for marketing purposes, and left in an unsecured file the report says.
The outside company who took the data reportedly worked with the automakers VW said.
Data included phone numbers, email addresses, postal mailing addresses and, in some cases, vehicle identification numbers according to CNN.
VW has reached out to 90,000 people in the U.S. who reportedly had more sensitive information taken, like driver’s license numbers, and in a few cases, social security numbers, VW or Audi account numbers and birth dates.
A free credit protection program is being offered to those who had sensitive information taken.