MONTANA - After a call for earring donations as a part of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous People exhibit, the BIA Office of Justice Services is thanking those who sent something in to add to the exhibit.

“Wado. Ura. Asqwali. Wiblaha. Kwa’Kwaii. Pilamayaye. Hunigm. Gunalcheesh. Sgi. These are just a few ways that we say thank you. Thank you so much for your contributions to the One Earring Exhibit to help raise awareness for the Missing & Murdered Indigenous People,” the BIA Office of Justice Services wrote.

A photo of the final product was shared on Thursday, with the BIA adding that any earrings sent in that were not used on the display will be a part of the One Earring Exhibit later this year.

In addition to the BIA’s display, the FBI featured indigenous ribbon skirts during a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day ceremony.

According to the FBI, Native American and First Nation artists crafted the skirts for a Bureau employee in honor of their advocacy for MMIPs.